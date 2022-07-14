‘DAMN! They Were Good’: Dissecting a remarkable career as Donald Cerrone rides off into the sunset

DAMN! They Were Good is a podcast celebrating the careers of the most important and influential fighters ever. In this episode, host Jed Meshew is joined by Alexander K. Lee and Mike Heck to break down the career of the Donald Cerrone.

Cerrone retired from MMA following his loss to Jim Miller at UFC 276 earlier this month, leaving behind one of the most remarkable UFC careers ever. Cerrone ranks second (or tied for second) all time in UFC fights, wins, finishes, and significant strikes landed. He also holds the record for most knockdowns in the UFC (20) and is tied for the record of most post-fight bonuses (18). And none of this includes his 10-fight stint in the WEC where he racked up five Fight of the Night awards while still under the Zuffa banner.

While he never won a major title, Cerrone did everything else there was to do in MMA, and his willingness to throw down at the drop of a cowboy hat endeared him to fans around the world. As he finally rides off into the subset, we celebrate the incredible career of ‘Cowboy’.

