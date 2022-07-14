Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Nate Diaz interview, will the UFC actually give him that final fight?

Nate Diaz simply wants out of the UFC and is more than willing to fulfill his contractual obligations in order to do that. So what is the problem? Why can’t Diaz get that final fight done so he can move on with his life?

On an all-new episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Diaz’s interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and give his take on the entire situation — which led to multiple questions about fighter pay, how the athletes are treated, and other issues UFC fans are having in regards to the treatment of the competitors stepping inside the octagon. In addition, listeners ask questions about Dana White and the viral $250,000 gift and what that says about the promotion’s views on how they want their product covered from a media perspective, Michelle Waterson’s chances against Amanda Lemos in the co-main event of UFC Long Island this Saturday, Kamaru Usman wanting to jump up to light heavyweight, if Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev will be the next lightweight title fight, and more.

