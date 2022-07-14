Between the Links: Nate Diaz wants out, Rafael Fiziev, Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr., UFC Long Island, more

Nate Diaz has made it perfectly clear that he wants his freedom from the UFC, but getting it seems to be a whole different story.

On a brand new edition of Between the Links, the panel will react to Diaz’s recent interview on The MMA Hour on Tuesday and try and predict where the popular fighter will stand by the end of 2022. In addition, topics include Rafael Fiziev’s ceiling in the loaded UFC lightweight division following his fifth-round finish of former champ Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of UFC Vegas 58 this past Saturday, UFC Long Island this Saturday, the stakes in the main event between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez, the card as a whole, if there’s any interest in Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. on Aug, 6 at Madison Square Garden, and more.

Host Mike Heck will moderate the BTL title matchup between champ Drake Riggs from MMA Mania, and MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.

Watch the show live at 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT in the video above.

If you miss the show live, you can listen to the podcast version, which will be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you get your pods.