Darren Till opens up about ‘depressing’ UFC London withdrawal: ‘I feel like I’m in a Tyson Fury moment’

Even a collected guy like Darren Till isn’t immune to dealing with emotional adversity.

The one-time UFC title challenger was scheduled to compete in his home country in the co-main event of UFC London next weekend before a leg injury scratched him from his bout against Jack Hermansson. While Chris Curtis will step in on short notice for the biggest fight of his octagon tenure, Till can’t help but feel sad and frustrated about having to sit this one out.

In fact, the way he feels reminds him of how a now-retired, world class heavyweight boxer once felt before turning things around.

“I feel like I’m in a Tyson Fury moment,” Till said on the Block Assets YouTube page. “Remember when he said he was going through that depressed stage? I feel like that’s where I’m at now.”

The 29-year-old is looking to snap a two-fight skid after dropping a decision to former champ Robert Whittaker in July 2020, and suffering a submission loss to Derek Brunson in the main event of UFC Vegas 36 this past September.

Till is not only dealing with the emotions of losing out on a big fight in his home country, but he also admits that the reaction from the critics — including some of his fellow fighters — is nearly impossible to ignore.

“It’s so f****** frustrating for me at the same time because I know my potential,” Till said. “I’m not downing anyone, but I’m the f****** best out there and I know that, but it’s just such a f****** depressing time for me at the moment because, listen, trolls don’t bother me, but it’s just these f****** comments — even fighters — and they’re like, ‘Oh, he pulled out.’ I’m like, mate, come to my gym and I’ll f***** take you out.

“It’s just so frustrating right now for me, it really is. I’m just at a f****** low point.”

“The Gorilla” is 1-4 in his past five appearances inside the UFC octagon, which includes a submission loss to then welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in his first title bid at UFC 228 in September 2018.

For Till, if the haters want to keep chirping at him, it’s something he’s going to have to deal with. Moving forward, it will just be another chip to add to his shoulder when he’s ready to return.

“Obviously I’m not drinking and taking drugs, that’s not my way, but I still feel like that,” Till said. “I’m not about that new age of, ‘Oh, I’m depressed,’ and mental health, and all of that bulls*** [because] I come from a different era, but it just makes you feel so f***** low s*** like this, man.

“Some of these comments get to you: ‘Oh, retire now,’ What do you mean retire? What the f*** are you harping about? I haven’t event dented my prime yet, I know where I’m at, but you just have to take that s*** on the chin.”