Diego Ferreira out, UFC needs replacement for Drakkar Klose at UFC 277

Texas resident and UFC veteran Diego Ferreira has suffered an injury and has been forced out of his UFC 277 fight with Drakkar Klose.

People with knowledge of the withdrawal confirmed it to MMA Fighting after an initial report from BJPenn.com. The UFC is seeking a replacement to face Klose at the July 30 event in Dallas at American Airlines Arena.

Ferreira hoped to rebound from a three-fight skid in the octagon. He most recently appeared this past December at UFC Vegas 45, where he was stopped by Mateusz Gamrot via TKO.

Klose returned to the win column in his most recent outing, stopping Brandon Jenkins via TKO in April at UFC Vegas 51. It was his first fight after a two-year layoff courtesy of a knockout loss to Beneil Dariush in March 2020 at UFC 248 and a concussion suffered at the hands of Jeremy Stephens during weigh-ins for their UFC Vegas 24 bout.

Two title fights headline UFC 277, with bantamweight champ Juliana Pena rematching ex-champ Amanda Nunes and ex-flyweight champ Brandon Moreno facing Kai Kara-France for the interim title.