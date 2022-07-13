PFL heads to UK for 2022 playoff semifinals events; Rory MacDonald, Kayla Harrison headline

After residencies in Texas and Georgia, the PFL is headed across the pond for post-season events.

The league on Tuesday announced an Aug. 13 fight card to be held at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, U.K. The event is headlined by welterweight Rory MacDonald as he attempts to clinch a spot in the tournament finals after a decision loss to Sadibou Sy in his previous bout. He faces PFL vet Magomed Umalatov.

In the co-main event, Season 3 finalist Ante Delija hopes to punch his ticket to the heavyweight finals by defeating the “Problema,” Renan Ferreira, whose impressive knockout start to the season took a wrong turn in a decision loss to Klidson Abreu.

The main card for PLF Playoffs 2: MacDonald vs. Umalatov airs on ESPN and ESPN+ after prelims on ESPN+.

The promotion next heads to London for women’s and men’s featherweight semifinals on Aug. 20. The event takes place at Copper Box Arena and is headlined by two-time featherweight champ Kayla Harrison against Martina Jindrova. Featherweight star Brendan Loughnane makes his first U.K. appearance and co-headlines against PFL vet Chris Wade, who hopes to win his first tournament in three tries.

Here is the full card for the PFL Playoffs 2 event in Cardiff, Wales:

Main Card

Rory MacDonald vs. Magomed Umalatov

Ante Delija vs. Renan Ferreira

Denis Goltsov vs. Bruno Cappelozza

Sadibou Sy vs. Carlos Leal

Preliminary Card

Will Fleury vs. Kenneth Bergh

Nate Kelly vs. TBA

Vojto Barborik vs. Maxim Radu

Moktar Benkaci vs. Francesco Nuzzi

Josh O’Connor vs. Emran Sakhizada

Mohamad Fakhreddine vs. TBA

Chris Mixan vs. John Mitchell

Hatef Moeil vs. Szymon Bajor

Here is the full card for the PFL Playoffs 3 event in London:

Main Card

Kayla Harrison vs. Martina Jindrova

Chris Wade vs. Brendan Loughnane

Larisa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk

Ryoji Kudo vs. Bubba Jenkins

Preliminary Card

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Hassna Gaber

Louie Sutherland vs. Abraham Bably

Tayo Odunjo vs. Magnus Onyeka

Ali Taleb vs. Kenji Bortoluzzi

Simeon Powell vs. Nemanja Uveric

Stuart Austin vs. Sofiane Boukichou

Marcin Held vs. Myles Price

Aleksandrs Chizovs vs. TBA