No Bets Barred: Backing ‘Big Apple’ Shane Burgos and a bevy of underdogs at UFC Long Island

With the UFC in full swing of its summer run, the No Bets Barred crew returns to breakdown UFC Long Island and the featherweight main event fight between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez.

Co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew are split on the main event, with Conner backing Ortega in a big way and Jed retaining his position as the No. 1 “T-City” hater in the game, but both guys love Shane Burgos to pick up yet another win in New York. “Big Apple” Burgos is 6-0 when fighting in his home state and the No Bets Barred boys think he’s going to make it 7-0 on this weekend at the UBS Arena. On top of that, both men have action down on a number of underdogs, so let’s hope the puppies are barking come Saturday.

