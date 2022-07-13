 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Alex Pereira, Jan Blachowicz, Sean Brady, and Maycee Barber

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: I look back on my Tuesday conversation with Nate Diaz.

1:25 p.m.: Maycee Barber reflects on her UFC 276 win over Jessica Eye, what’s changed during her three-fight win streak, what’s next, and more.

2 p.m.: Alex Pereira joins to discuss his highlight-reel win over Sean Strickland, his swift rise in the UFC, and his upcoming trilogy bout with Israel Adesanya.

2:25 p.m.: Sean Brady previews his Oct. 22 bout against Belal Muhammad at UFC 281.

2:50 p.m.: Former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz discusses the latest in the light heavyweight division, Jiri Prochazka’s wishes to rematch Glover Teixeira, and more.

3:10 p.m.: It’s best bets time as we go over all of GC’s plays for UFC Long Island.

3:30 p.m.: All your questions are answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

