The MMA Hour with Alex Pereira, Jan Blachowicz, Sean Brady, and Maycee Barber

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: I look back on my Tuesday conversation with Nate Diaz.

1:25 p.m.: Maycee Barber reflects on her UFC 276 win over Jessica Eye, what’s changed during her three-fight win streak, what’s next, and more.

2 p.m.: Alex Pereira joins to discuss his highlight-reel win over Sean Strickland, his swift rise in the UFC, and his upcoming trilogy bout with Israel Adesanya.

2:25 p.m.: Sean Brady previews his Oct. 22 bout against Belal Muhammad at UFC 281.

2:50 p.m.: Former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz discusses the latest in the light heavyweight division, Jiri Prochazka’s wishes to rematch Glover Teixeira, and more.

3:10 p.m.: It’s best bets time as we go over all of GC’s plays for UFC Long Island.

3:30 p.m.: All your questions are answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.