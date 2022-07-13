Rankings Show: Is Alexander Volkanovski MMA’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter?

Who is the best fighter in MMA? For the first time in a long time, that’s officially a debate.

The gang returns after a monster rankings cycle to debate the MVP of the past six weeks and the biggest leaps up the MMA Fighting Global Rankings. Co-hosts Shaun Al-Shatti and Alexander K. Lee are joined by Mike Heck and Jed Meshew to try to make sense of the chaos at middleweight, the new three-man race for the men’s No. 1 pound-for-pound spot, and the changing of the guard happening in the lightweight division. The boys also predict the biggest storyline to watch over the next few weeks and much, much more.

