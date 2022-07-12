Jake Paul responds to Conor McGregor’s ‘nobody’ insult with vicious personal attack

On his way to a press conference for his Aug. 6 boxing showdown with Hasim Rakman Jr., Jake Paul fired back at Conor McGregor’s dismissive tweets with a full-fledged verbal beatdown.

Paul accused McGregor of steroid use, alcoholism, infidelity and more in the two-plus minute video.

“Put the bottle down, get off of Twitter, get back in the ring and shut the f*** up!” Paul said.

McGregor quickly fired back at Paul for hedging on a future showdown during an interview with The MMA Hour. The YouTuber turned boxer said a fight with the ex-UFC champ would happen, but he first needed to be active. That prompted McGregor to call Paul a “nobody” who’d sold 70,000 pay-per-view buys in a short boxing career.

Paul came out guns blazing, telling McGregor to “stop taking trenbolone and start taking fights.” He cited McGregor’s lone win in the past year against the now-retired Cowboy Cerrone. He pulled up footage of McGregor’s sixth fight and compared it to his Madison Square Garden booking for Aug. 6. And he compared financials, citing McGregor’s own report of a $150,000 paycheck for his 18th fight versus what he said was a $15 million paycheck for a rematch against Tyron Woodley this past year.

“You have a lot to say about me, but I’m sharing millions of dollars with underpaid fighters, while you’re sharing hookers with Dana White.”

The video then focused in on an unknown woman with a man in bed who appeared to be Conor McGregor.

“Oops, I’m sorry Conor, I know your PR team is trying to hide that video,” he said.

McGregor isn’t the first to warrant a fully produced Paul video. White was the target of a video and complete diss track after he dismissed a potential fight between Paul and McGregor.

Recently, White appeared to change his tune on the influencer, saying Nate Diaz should “probably” fight Paul. In response, Paul offered to fight Diaz in the UFC for free – if White gave a pay bump to rank-and-file fighters.

White expects McGregor to be fully cleared to fight and able to compete by year’s end; McGregor is back in modified training after suffering a broken leg in a trilogy against Dustin Porier at UFC 264. Paul is set to face Hasim Rahman Jr. in his sixth professional boxing match.

Here is Paul’s full video: