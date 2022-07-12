Rafael Fiziev to have nose surgery following main event stoppage win over Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 58

Rafael Fiziev will have to wait until the end of the year at the earliest if he hopes to get his wish and face Justin Gaethje next.

MMA Fighting confirmed with a person with knowledge of the situation that Fiziev will require nose surgery following his fifth-round stoppage win over Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of UFC Vegas 58 this past Saturday at the APEX. It is unknown when Fiziev broke his nose in the fight. Ariel Helwani first reported the news.

The surgery is scheduled to take place on Wednesday and the hope is “Ataman” can return in November or December.

Fiziev called out Gaethje following his sixth consecutive victory inside the octagon. Gaethje also told reporters at the UFC Hall of Fame red carpet earlier this month he is also scheduled for nose surgery this month, which could actually have timelines line up perfectly for a potential end of the year showdown.