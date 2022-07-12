Phil Rowe vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov off UFC on ABC 3

Phil Rowe and Abubakar Nurmagomedov have both hit a stroke of bad luck.

The UFC announced Tuesday that a welterweight bout between Rowe and Nurmagomedov scheduled for Saturday’s UFC on ABC 3 event at UBS Arena in Long Island, N.Y., has been cancelled due to complications on both sides. Rowe has been forced to withdraw due to an injury, while Nurmagomedov is dealing with visa issues.

Eurosport was first to report the change.

Rowe (9-3) was looking to extend his first UFC win streak after consecutive second-round TKO victories over Jason Witt and Orion Cosce. Overall, the New York native has won nine of his past 10 fights.

For Nurmagomedov (16-3-1), this is his second straight fight that he has seen fall through. Nurmagomedov was scheduled to fight Daniel Rodriguez in July 2021, but withdrew due to an injury. He has not competed since scoring a unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon at UFC 260 in March 2021.

See the updated bout order below:

Main Card (ABC, ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET)

Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos

Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov

Matt Schnell vs. Sumudaerji

Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain

Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 11 a.m. ET)

Punahele Soriano vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore

Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns

Dustin Jacoby vs. Da Un Jung

Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote