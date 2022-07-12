Jake Paul offers ‘broke ass’ Hasim Rahman Jr. multiple bets, all declined ahead of Aug. 6 boxing match

Jake Paul offered to incentivize Hakim Rahman Jr. heading into their Aug. 6 boxing match, but it appears as if it will be a “may the best man win” type of scenario.

The match between Paul and Rahman will co-headline the event next month at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Both men took part in a press conference at MSG to promote the eight-round contest, and Paul put on the table a couple of different wagers for the fight, both of which were declined by Rahman.

After a $500,000 bet was put on the table and turned down by Rahman, Paul went a different direction.

“Let’s make a bet right now,” Paul offered.

“I’m not about to bet no money. I don’t bet money,” Rahman replied.

“Broke ass – let’s bet this: When I beat you, you have to change your Instagram name to ‘I let my dad down,’” Paul said.

“Jake — I’m not entertaining you,” Rahman Jr. said. “Focus on Aug. 6. This ain’t about no bet. This is about you,” Rahman responded, before possibly beginning to entertain the idea.

“What are you going to change [your Instagram name] to,” Rahman asked Paul.

“You pick, I don’t give a f***,” Paul said.

“I don’t have time to be playing with you,” Rahman Jr. said. “We ain’t going to be playing on Aug. 6.”

Rahman Jr. is stepping in for Tommy Fury, who wasn’t allowed access into the country, Fury revealed in multiple social media posts. The 31-year-old enters the biggest opportunity of his career looking to bounce back from his lone pro loss in April — a TKO at the hands of James McKenzie Morrison.

Paul looks to improve to 6-0 as a pro boxer after a big 2021 where he earned three wins over former MMA world champions — two over Tyron Woodley, including a vicious knockout in December, and a TKO win over Ben Askren in April 2021.

As the press conference was wrapping up, Paul let Rahman know that his social media presence has been enhanced more than ever since it was revealed he was facing the YouTube star. Things got cooking toward a potential bet once more, though no wager was officially made.

“Boxing don’t got nothing to do with followers,” Rahman said.

“This will be the last time anybody hears from you,” Paul replied. “It has to do with how much you get paid, that’s why I’m the highest paid boxer — because I have the most followers in boxing.”

“I’m not feeding into this,” Rahman said.

“He don’t want to make the bet,” Paul yelled. “He’s all tough. Look at those big old arms. He’s so big and strong, he’s going to knock me out, I haven’t fought nobody, but he won’t make the f****** bet. P**** motherf****** right here.”