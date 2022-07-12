Fighter vs. Writer: Curtis Blaydes picks Stipe Miocic to beat Jon Jones; Deiveson Figueiredo dedicated to proving he’s the real flyweight king

On the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, Curtis Blaydes returns to the show to preview his upcoming fight against Tom Aspinall at UFC London.

Of course, Blaydes is stepping into enemy territory by facing Aspinall in his home country but he explains why there was no hesitation accepting that fight when it was offered to him. Blaydes will also address the constant uncertainty haunting the heavyweight division with reigning champion Francis Ngannou injured and the expected arrival of Jon Jones as well as former title holder Stipe Miocic still at the top of the rankings.

Blaydes will also give his thoughts on a potential fight between Jones and Miocic and why he believes the former two-time heavyweight champion will get the job done.

Also on the show this week for the first time, UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo joins the podcast to update his health and when he expects to return to action as well as his thoughts on Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France, his new management team and his new training camp.

All this and more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer!

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Stitcher