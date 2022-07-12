Jake Paul insists Conor McGregor fight will happen in future, McGregor responds: ‘You are a flop, kid’

Jake Paul already has plenty on his plate as he works to ensure his boxing match against Hasim Rahman Jr. makes it intact to fight night.

But that doesn’t mean Paul is losing sight of his long-term goals.

From the moment Paul went all-in on professional boxing, an eventual dance date with Conor McGregor has sat atop his wish list. And that hasn’t changed in the past few years.

“It’s got to happen. Why not? He’s a businessman, I’m a businessman, and that’s $75 [million] to $100 million for both of us,” Paul said Monday on The MMA Hour.

For Paul, it’s simple math. He and McGregor are two of the biggest names in combat sports. A matchup between the two of them could become the most lucrative mainstream crossover fight since McGregor and Floyd Mayweather shattered records in 2017.

Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) has long targeted both McGregor and Canelo Alvarez as eventual endgame goals for his boxing career. He said Monday that he believes the former will be ready to happen after his adds a few more knockouts to his highlight reel and McGregor is able to “get active again” in MMA. But if given the choice between fighting either McGregor or Alvarez, Paul’s pick is clear: He wants the loquacious former two-division UFC champion.

“I think Conor and I would be way more exciting, way more electric,” Paul said. “I think we’re both more of a showman than Canelo, so just the press conferences and all the s*** talk would be absolutely legendary, it would be historic, and it would be so entertaining for the fans. It’d be riveting. People would be on the edge of their seats, salivating to see us fight, because of how much promotion going into it that we would both bring.”

McGregor has been sidelined since suffering a brutal leg injury in his July 2021 rubber match against Dustin Poirier, however he’s still kept an active eye on the game. Rarely does his name get mentioned without him firing back. And Monday’s show was no exception.

When faced with Paul’s prediction, McGregor was blunt.

you’ve 2 fights and done 70k buys. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 11, 2022

You are a flop, kid. A nobody. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 11, 2022

“You’ve 2 fights and done 70k [pay-per-view] buys,” McGregor responded.

“You are a flop, kid. A nobody.”

Paul is set to face Rahman Jr. on August 6 in New York’s Madison Square Garden.

McGregor (22-6) is expected to return to the UFC sometime in late 2022 or early 2023.

Update: Paul responded with quite the comeback below.