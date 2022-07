On Tuesday, we’ll be airing a very special edition of The MMA Hour.

We’ll be joined by Nate Diaz to talk about his current contract status with the UFC, what’s next for him and a whole lot more.

The show airs live beginning at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.