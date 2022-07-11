Jan Blachowicz: Jiri Prochazka not upholding ‘samurai code’ by picking Glover Teixeira

Jan Blachowicz is not happy Jiri Prochazka wants a rematch with Glover Teixeira.

Former champ Blachowicz on Monday called out the current titleholder, reminding him of his words about their potential fight and adding a jab about his code.

“‘Jan is for me the biggest challenge’ – your words,” Blachowicz wrote several hours after Prochazka’s announcement. “Respect you Champ, but the samurai code was not upheld.”

Blachowicz is referring to an interview Prochazka gave after his “Fight of the Year” candidate with Teixeira at UFC 275. Prochazka, in fact, said Blachowicz is “the most dangerous” to his championship reign. However, he didn’t make any promise that his Polish colleague would be the next challenger.

“I think he can be the next challenger of me,” Prochazka said on The MMA Hour. “But still, I have to keep respect for Glover. So one other [option] is to offer the Glover rematch, and the second thing is to fight Jan Blachowicz. I have to make a decision in that, but still, yeah, I have to talk with the UFC and my manager as well, what will be the best step.”

Early on Monday, Prochazka made his choice public. It’s not clear at the moment what direction his promoter is leaning – UFC President Dana White said an immediate rematch between the champ and Teixeira “absolutely makes sense” but didn’t commit to the idea.

Prochazka’s fight with Teixeira, which headlined UFC 275, was instantly hailed as a classic. In its immediate aftermath, Prochazka encountered an “aggressive” Blachowicz, who challenged him.

“It was a little bit friendly, and a little bit aggressive after I said, ‘Yes, OK, let’s go, you’re next,’” Blachowicz said. “He started to be aggressive because he saw the cameras. He tried to flex a little bit.”

Blachowicz recently returned to the win column with a TKO win over Aleksandar Rakic, who injured his knee in their May headliner at UFC Vegas 54. Previously, he was submitted by Teixeira to cede the UFC light heavyweight title.

Prochazka has swept through the 205-pound division, capturing the belt in three fights including two highlight-reel knockouts. His most recent defeat came by knockout at the hands of the now-retired Muhammad Lawal, whom he later stopped by TKO.