Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Marcus Buchecha among additions to ONE’s debut on Amazon Prime

ONE Championship is stacking up the lineup for its debut on Amazon Prime on Aug. 26, adding veterans like Rodtang Jitmuangnon and rising talents in Marcus Buchecha.

ONE 161, which features a rematch between Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson in the main event, will mark Buchecha’s fourth MMA bout, a heavyweight clash with former ONE title contender Kirill Grishenko.

Buchecha (3-0), one of the greatest jiu-jitsu players of all-time, made short work of Simon Carson in his most recent bout in June. Grishenko (5-1) looks to rebound from his title fight with Anatoly Malykhin in February.

Jitmuangnon last fought in March, defeating Jacob Smith in muay thai bout just two months after a submission defeated to “Mighty Mouse” in a custom-rules match. He’s set to meet flyweight Savvas Michael in a tournament semifinal bout.

The MMA portion of the event also includes Amir Aliakbari vs. Mauro Cerilli and Itsuki Hirata vs. Lin Heqin. The co-main event brings bantamweights Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Liam Harrison battling for the company’s muay thai title.

Check the complete ONE 161 card below.

Main card

Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Liam Harrison

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Savvas Michael

Marcus Buchecha vs. Kirill Grishenko

Amir Aliakbari vs. Mauro Cerilli

Amir Naseri vs. Jonathan Haggerty

Undercard

Itsuki Hirata vs. Lin Heqin

Diandra Martin vs. Amber Kitchen