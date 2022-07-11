Jiri Prochazka calls for Glover Teixeira rematch next: ‘I will show you why I’m the champion’

Jiri Prochazka wants to run it back with Glover Teixeira.

At UFC 276, Prochazka claimed the UFC light heavyweight title by submitting Teixeira with a fifth-round rear-naked choke in the front runner for Fight of the Year. After the bout, former champion Jan Blachowicz called Prochazka out, and the new champion was more than willing to oblige, noting how big of a fight that would be in Europe. However, after careful consideration, “Denisa” has changed his mind, saying he’d prefer to do the rematch with Teixeira next.

Hello everybody. I wish you a great day, and I made [a decision] for my next fight: I want to fight Glover the next fight. Not because it will be another big fight, but just one reason, my performance was bad in the first fight, and I will show you why I’m the champion, clearly, decisively. And I think Glover deserves it. So here’s the offer. I will show you why I’m the champion.

This will be music to Teixeira’s ears, as the former champion called for a rematch immediately after the fight but looked like he would be passed over in favor of Blachowicz, especially as Prochazka and Blachowicz had already laid the foundation for a fight. But with Teixeira even willing to go rematch Prochazka in enemy territory, and with UFC President Dana White saying that a rematch does “make sense” given their first fight, fans could be in for two Fight of the Year contenders in one year.