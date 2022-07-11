The MMA Hour with Jake Paul, Andrew Schulz in studio, Yair Rodriguez, Chris Curtis, and Aiemann Zahabi

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Comedian Andrew Schulz will visit us in studio to discuss the latest in his career and how he changed the game with the release of his new “Infamous” special.

2:10 p.m.: Aiemann Zahabi discusses his recent win at UFC Vegas 58 and what’s next.

2:35 p.m.: Chris Curtis discusses stepping up on short notice to face Jack Hermansson at UFC London on July 23.

3 p.m.: Yair Rodriguez will talk about his UFC on ABC 3 main event showdown against Brian Ortega on Saturday in Long Island.

3:25 p.m.: GC will take a look back at his bets from UFC Vegas 58.

4 p.m.: Jake Paul will discuss how he ended up with Hasim Rahman Jr. as his opponent for his next boxing fight next month at MSG and much more.

