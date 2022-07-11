On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 58

Rafael Fiziev has a lot of fun options ahead of him in the loaded UFC lightweight division, but which one makes the most sense after the fifth-round finish of former champ Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of Saturday’s event in Las Vegas?

On an all-new episode of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee discuss what could be next for both Fiziev and dos Anjos from a matchmaking perspective following UFC Vegas 58. In addition, future matchups are discussed for Caio Barralho following his decision win over Armen Petrosyan in the co-main event, Said Nurmagomedov after his victory over Douglas Silva de Andrade, Chase Sherman following his third-round KO win over Jared Vanderaa, along with fellow main card winners Aiemann Zahabi and Jamie Mullarkey.

