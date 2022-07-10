Full UFC 277 fight card confirmed with Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 2 headlining

The full UFC 277 card has now been finalized with Julianna Pena battling Amanda Nunes in a rematch that will headline the second pay-per-view card for the promotion in July.

The event will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on July 30.

Pena and Nunes will clash in the main event after just recently wrapping up a stint coaching against each other on the latest installment of The Ultimate Fighter. The first fight ended in a massive upset after Pena finished Nunes in the second round via submission to claim the 135-pound title while becoming the first fighter to beat the Brazilian since 2014.

Now they’ll meet again with Nunes seeking vengeance while Pena will look to solidify her spot as the best bantamweight in the world.

Meanwhile in the co-main event, an interim flyweight champion will be crowned when Brandon Moreno meets Kai Kara-France. With reigning champion Deiveson Figueiredo injured, the UFC opted to move forward with an interim title fight as Moreno will look for a second win over Kara-France after picking a unanimous decision in their first encounter back in 2019.

The main card will also feature heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich as well as another intriguing flyweight matchup pitting Alexandre Pantoja against Alex Perez. A light heavyweight fight with title implications rounds out the main card as Magomed Ankalaev meets Anthony Smith.

Here’s the full card including the prelims and early prelims as well as start times for UFC 277 from Dallas

UFC 277 PAY-PER-VIEW (10 p.m. ET)

MAIN EVENT: Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes

CO-MAIN EVENT: Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith

PRELIMS (8 p.m. ET)

Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves

Justin Tafa vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Diego Ferreira vs. Drakkar Klose

EARLY PRELIMS (6 p.m. ET)

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Michael Morales’

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mariya Agapova

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potiera

Orion Cosce vs. Blood Diamond