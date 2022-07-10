Caio Barralho defends performance at UFC Vegas 58: ‘I’m not going to just brawl and be a dumb fighter’

Caio Barralho is thrilled with his performance at UFC Vegas 58 no matter what anybody else might have to say.

Barralho secured a workmanlike unanimous decision win over Armen Petrosyan in the co-main event of Saturday’s fight card at the UFC APEX. “The Natural” picked up his 11th straight victory and improved to 2-0 inside the octagon by using a grappling heavy approach, much to the chagrin of many fans who tuned in.

Regardless, Barralho is walking away with a second paycheck, and that’s just fine with him.

“I’m so happy,” Barralho told reporters backstage at the APEX. “I got the job done, that’s what matters. This is my fourth fight in 10 months, my fourth fight at a high level, and my fourth fight [with a] domination win.

“I feel blessed, I’m happy with my performance, I did what I needed to do. I’m happy with my performance. I’m a fighting nerd, I will calculate everything and I will do what I need to do to win the fight. I’m not going to just brawl and be a dumb fighter. No, I’m a fighting nerd and it’s bully payback time.”

Following the win, Barralho spoke to Michael Bisping and called out Dricus Du Plessis, who picked up a unanimous decision victory in his own right a week prior at UFC 276. While there’s no beef between he and Du Plessis, Barralho wants the challenge of facing a top-15 caliber fighter, and hopes to do so on a big card.

“I don’t have anything against the guy,” Barralho said. “I know that I can beat him. He’s ranked right now and I want [to fight] him.

“I’m ready for new challenges and the big stage, on a pay-per-view card. You guys know I can sell fights. I can talk and I can win. That’s what matters.”