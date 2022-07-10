UFC Vegas 58 bonuses: Rafael Fiziev gets $50,000 along with ‘Best Rafael’ win

It was back to the usual four bonuses at UFC Vegas 58, but the four fighters awarded an additional $50,000 definitely earned them.

Michael Johnson might have been dismayed by a split decision loss to Jamie Mullarkey in the Saturday night main-card opener, but he and his opponent each took home extra checks for their gutsy, back-and-forth slugfest.

UFC Vegas 58 took place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas and aired on ESPN+.

The remaining bonus winners for “Performance of the Night” delivered standout performances on the main card. Headliner Rafael Fiziev not only earned the title of “Best Rafael” in the octagon but took home $50,000 for his fifth-round knockout of ex-champ Rafael dos Anjos.

And heavyweight Chase Sherman also captured a $50,000 bonus for his late-fight finish of Jared Vanderaa, a result that may have saved his UFC career after a four-fight skid in the octagon.