Watch Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev full fight video highlights from their UFC Vegas 58 clash above, courtesy of the UFC and ESPN.
Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev took place July 9 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Rafael dos Anjos (31-13) and Rafael Fiziev (11-1) collided in the UFC Vegas 58 main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.
Catch more video highlights below.
Ataman is FIRED UP— UFC (@ufc) July 10, 2022
[ @RafaelFiziev | #UFCVegas58 ] pic.twitter.com/fOQcLPPWJI
One of Brazil's finest makes that walk— UFC (@ufc) July 10, 2022
[ @RDosAnjosMMA | #UFCVegas58 ] pic.twitter.com/vPlWVOp0i8
WHAT JUST HAPPENED?! #UFCVegas58 @RafaelFiziev pic.twitter.com/t2ByRpPIgd— UFC (@ufc) July 10, 2022
FIZIEV ENDS IT IN THE 5TH ROUND #UFCVegas58 pic.twitter.com/qwWOk86c44— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 10, 2022
Your move, @RafaelNadal— UFC (@ufc) July 10, 2022
[ @RafaelFiziev | #UFCVegas58 ] pic.twitter.com/29rxGQWD3J
For more on Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev, check out live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.
