Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev full fight video highlights

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos v Fiziev Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Watch Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev full fight video highlights from their UFC Vegas 58 clash above, courtesy of the UFC and ESPN.

Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev took place July 9 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Rafael dos Anjos (31-13) and Rafael Fiziev (11-1) collided in the UFC Vegas 58 main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

