Watch Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev full fight video highlights from their UFC Vegas 58 clash above, courtesy of the UFC and ESPN.

Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev took place July 9 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Rafael dos Anjos (31-13) and Rafael Fiziev (11-1) collided in the UFC Vegas 58 main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

Catch more video highlights below.

FIZIEV ENDS IT IN THE 5TH ROUND #UFCVegas58 pic.twitter.com/qwWOk86c44 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 10, 2022

