UFC announces main card for Sept. 17 Fight Night, Giga Chikadze vs. Sodiq Yusuff co-headlines

Giga Chikadze looks to bounce back from his lone UFC loss this past September.

The promotion announced on Saturday that Chikadze will face Sodiq Yusuff in the co-main event of a UFC Fight Night on Sept. 17. Also announced was the main event, a pivotal bantamweight divisional showdown between Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong, that MMA Fighting previously confirmed

The fall event takes place a location and venue yet to be announced.

Chikadze was on the wrong end of a lopsided decision against Calvin Kattar in the main event of UFC Vegas 47 in January — the promotion’s first event of 2022. Prior to that, the No. 11 ranked featherweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings had won all seven of his octagon appearances, which included finishes of Cub Swanson and Edson Barboza.

Yusuff is 5-1 in six UFC appearances with the lone loss to Arnold Allen via unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 23 in April 2021. In his most recent outing, “Super” was able to bounce back with a decision win over Alex Caceres in March at UFC Vegas 50.

The full main card for the Sept. 17 event includes: