UFC Vegas 58 in Tweets: Pros react to Rafael Fiziev’s knockout of Rafael dos Anjos

Going into UFC Vegas 58, fight fans were salivating over the main event between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev.

But after almost five rounds of fighting, it was Fiziev who proved to be the better Rafael as he stopped his Brazilian opponent with a violent, skull-rattling fifth-round TKO.

Below is how fellow fighters reacted to the entire night of action inside the UFC APEX.

Rafael Fiziev knocks out Rafael dos Anjos

Wow Congrats to @RafaelFiziev great win! And all respect to RDA @RdosAnjosMMA legend! Keep your head up bro ✊ ✊ ✊ #UFCVegas58 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 10, 2022

Marks usually one of the better refs but that stoppage was way too quick. Tough break. Wish we got to see if RDA could recover. Rough ending to a great fight. #UFCVegas58 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 10, 2022

Good stoppage that ground strike was so accurate — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 10, 2022

Man Rafael Fiziev is so fun to watch! #UFCVegas58 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) July 10, 2022

Keep your head RDA you are a Legend in this sport #UFCVegas58 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) July 10, 2022

Fiziev is the real deal sheesh #NewWave — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) July 10, 2022

Still sharp in the 5th ! What an animal #UFCVegas58 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 10, 2022

Borralho & Petrosyan are both great prospects. I think they both will do well moving forward #UFCVegas58 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) July 10, 2022

Would love to fight Borralho — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) July 10, 2022

Most of the judges score rounds like a boxing fight. It’s not the same at all and that’s the issue in MMA. A potential “KD” from Andrade could’ve wiped out an entire dominating RD for Said in RD 2.



I wasnt sure who won that RD based on HISTORY, but I’m glad the right guy won. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 10, 2022

That last spinning back fist — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 10, 2022

Nurmagomedov is fighting differently now. I wonder if he hurt something — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 10, 2022

What a fight !!! After the first round I thought he had it in the bag. The Brazilian wasn’t having none of it !! #UFCVegas58 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 10, 2022

Chase Sherman with the come back #UFCVegas58 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 10, 2022

Turcios has to have the lowest striking percentage ever in a fight….right? ‍♂️#UFC pic.twitter.com/CrGwPC0mNR — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) July 10, 2022

I'll take Rickey 2-1, based off what I hear about rd 1. #UFCVegas58 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) July 10, 2022

I thought that Dec was Mullarkey. Great fight tho #UFCVegas58 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 10, 2022

That’s a damn shame!!! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 10, 2022

Malarkey vs Johnson holy shit! — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) July 10, 2022

Those boys came fight! Battled it out the whole way thru #UFCVegas58 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) July 10, 2022