UFC Vegas 58 in Tweets: Pros react to Rafael Fiziev’s knockout of Rafael dos Anjos

Going into UFC Vegas 58, fight fans were salivating over the main event between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev.
But after almost five rounds of fighting, it was Fiziev who proved to be the better Rafael as he stopped his Brazilian opponent with a violent, skull-rattling fifth-round TKO.
Below is how fellow fighters reacted to the entire night of action inside the UFC APEX.
Rafael Fiziev knocks out Rafael dos Anjos
Wow Congrats to @RafaelFiziev great win! And all respect to RDA @RdosAnjosMMA legend! Keep your head up bro ✊ ✊ ✊ #UFCVegas58— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 10, 2022
Marks usually one of the better refs but that stoppage was way too quick. Tough break. Wish we got to see if RDA could recover. Rough ending to a great fight. #UFCVegas58— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 10, 2022
Good stoppage that ground strike was so accurate— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 10, 2022
That was so insane! @RafaelFiziev #UFCVegas58— Ian Heinisch (@ianheinischmma) July 10, 2022
Man Rafael Fiziev is so fun to watch! #UFCVegas58— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) July 10, 2022
Keep your head RDA you are a Legend in this sport #UFCVegas58— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) July 10, 2022
Fiziev is the real deal sheesh #NewWave— Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) July 10, 2022
Rafeal Fiziev is an animal. #UFCVegas58— Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) July 10, 2022
Still sharp in the 5th ! What an animal #UFCVegas58— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 10, 2022
Caio Borralho edges Armen Petrosyan
Borralho & Petrosyan are both great prospects. I think they both will do well moving forward #UFCVegas58— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) July 10, 2022
Would love to fight Borralho— Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) July 10, 2022
Said Nurmagomedov defeats Douglas Silva de Andrade
Most of the judges score rounds like a boxing fight. It’s not the same at all and that’s the issue in MMA. A potential “KD” from Andrade could’ve wiped out an entire dominating RD for Said in RD 2.— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 10, 2022
I wasnt sure who won that RD based on HISTORY, but I’m glad the right guy won.
That last spinning back fist— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 10, 2022
Nurmagomedov is fighting differently now. I wonder if he hurt something— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 10, 2022
What a fight !!! After the first round I thought he had it in the bag. The Brazilian wasn’t having none of it !! #UFCVegas58— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 10, 2022
Chase Sherman knocks out Jared Vanderaa
Vanilla Gorilla!! Wow! #UFCVegas58— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 10, 2022
Hell yeah‼️Hell of a finish for @ChaseShermanUFC #UFCVegas58— #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) July 10, 2022
Chase Sherman with the come back #UFCVegas58— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 10, 2022
Aiemann Zahabi defeats Ricky Turcios
Turcios has to have the lowest striking percentage ever in a fight….right? ♂️#UFC pic.twitter.com/CrGwPC0mNR— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) July 10, 2022
♂️ pic.twitter.com/q5a1v7C69J— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) July 10, 2022
I'll take Rickey 2-1, based off what I hear about rd 1. #UFCVegas58— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) July 10, 2022
Jamie Mullarkey edges Michael Johnson
What a fight @Menace155 #UFCVegas58— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) July 10, 2022
Well done @jamie_mullarkey what a fight!! #UFCVegas58— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) July 10, 2022
I thought that Dec was Mullarkey. Great fight tho #UFCVegas58— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 10, 2022
Im upest about my decision but @Menace155 should be livid @danawhite @seanshelby #UFCVegas58— Cortney Casey (@CastIron_Casey) July 10, 2022
That’s a damn shame!!!— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 10, 2022
FON #UFCVegas58— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 10, 2022
Malarkey vs Johnson holy shit!— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) July 10, 2022
Those boys came fight! Battled it out the whole way thru #UFCVegas58— Vince Morales (@vandetta135) July 10, 2022
Entertainment at its finest!! Amazing fight straight scrappinnn WOW #FOTN— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) July 10, 2022
That’s bullshit… @Menace155 won #UFCVegas58— Nik “The Carny” Lentz (@NikLentz) July 10, 2022
What a scrap! #UFCVegas58— Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) July 10, 2022
