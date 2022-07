LAS VEGAS – UFC fighters give their predictions on the UFC 276 main event between middleweight champ Israel Adesanya and challenger Jared Cannonier. Will Cannonier pull off the upset? Will Max Holloway finally figure out Alexander Volkanovski and retake the UFC featherweight title?

In the video above, the pros weigh in on the main event, while the below video features Volkanovski vs. Holloway 3 predictions.