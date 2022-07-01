PFL 6 video: Magomed Umalatov knocks Jarrah Al-Silawi out cold in first round

Magomed Umalatov made his case for the PFL playoffs, and he did so in violent fashion.

On Friday night at PFL 6, Umalatov faced Jarrah Al-Silawi in a welterweight bout and needed a first-round finish to have a chance to make the 2022 playoffs.

And boy, did he deliver in the PFL 6 main card opener.

After hurting Al-Silawi with a short backfist, Umalatov chased his retreating opponent down and delivered a devastating right hand to turn the lights out. The win was Umalatov’s third inside the PFL cage and moved him to 12-0 in his professional MMA record.

Watch Umalatov’s vicious KO below.

WALK OFF KO FOR THE PRINCE!!!

6⃣ POINTS FOR UMALATOV!#2022PFL6 LIVE on ESPN & ESPN+

https://t.co/jPNvomkWj8 pic.twitter.com/THzYGpvVXk — PFL (@PFLMMA) July 2, 2022

PFL 6 took place Friday at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta and aired on ESPN+ and ESPN.

PFL vet Al-Silawi, who won his PFL Contender Series bout to earn his tourney spot, goes back to the drawing board after outpointing vet Gleison Tibau in the 2022 regular season.