PFL 6 video: Magomed Umalatov knocks Jarrah Al-Silawi out cold in first round

By Jed Meshew
Magomed Umalatov at PFL 6

Magomed Umalatov made his case for the PFL playoffs, and he did so in violent fashion.

On Friday night at PFL 6, Umalatov faced Jarrah Al-Silawi in a welterweight bout and needed a first-round finish to have a chance to make the 2022 playoffs.

And boy, did he deliver in the PFL 6 main card opener.

After hurting Al-Silawi with a short backfist, Umalatov chased his retreating opponent down and delivered a devastating right hand to turn the lights out. The win was Umalatov’s third inside the PFL cage and moved him to 12-0 in his professional MMA record.

Watch Umalatov’s vicious KO below.

PFL 6 took place Friday at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta and aired on ESPN+ and ESPN.

PFL vet Al-Silawi, who won his PFL Contender Series bout to earn his tourney spot, goes back to the drawing board after outpointing vet Gleison Tibau in the 2022 regular season.

