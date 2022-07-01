Israel Adesanya says ‘King Kong ain’t got s*** on me’ after final UFC 276 staredown with Jared Cannonier

UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya went “Training Day” on Jared Cannonier after an intense final staredown for UFC 276.

Adesanya declared “King Kong ain’t got s*** on me,” quoting the action-thriller starring Denzel Washington as he spoke to Joe Rogan after going eye-to-eye with Cannonier.

The confident middleweight challenger stated his case for victory by telling Rogan, “it’s not the final challenge. I’m the final challenge.”

The UFC 276 main event staredown capped ceremonial weigh-ins for Saturday’s pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main event airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Co-headliners Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, who meet a third time as former champ Holloway tries to retake the featherweight title from Volkanovski, came in hot after stepping on the scales, with Holloway shouting “I am the heat!” The Hawaiian was the clear crowd favorite as Volkanovski took boos on Rogan’s microphone.

Adesanya attempts the fifth defense of his middleweight title while Volkanovski attempts his fourth defense.