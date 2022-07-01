PFL 6 Results: Kayla Harrison bullies Kaitlin Young, Ray Cooper III wins in 24 brutal seconds

Kayla Harrison is still the most dominant woman in MMA.

On Friday night, PFL 6 took place that the OTE Arena in Atlanta and, as expected, Kayla Harrison delivered a masterful performance, overpowering Kaitlin Young en route to a first round TKO victory. Young, who stepped in as a short notice replacement for Julia Budd, never stood a chance against the two-time Olympic gold medalist. Harrison took Young down early in the first round and immediately moved to dominant position. From there it was only a matter of time as Harrison landed strikes until the referee intervened at the 2:35 mark of the opening frame.

After the victory, Harrison was in high spirits and got an early birthday cake from her family as she gave her post-fight speech. Harrison will next face Martina Jindrová in the semifinals in London almost a decade after she won a gold medal in judo for the U.S. at the 2008 Olympic Games.

In the co-main event, Sadibou Sy scored an upset win over Rory MacDonald, outpointing the Canadian fighter over a grueling 15 minutes. MacDonald spent most of the fight looking for takedowns from the clinch, but was unable to land much meaningful offense. Sy’s takedown defense held up and he was able to pepper MacDonald from range, doing enough damage to win a unanimous decision on the judges’ cards. The win puts Sy into the semifinals, where he will face Carlos Leal.

By virtue of a first-round finish in his previous fight, MacDonald will also be in the playoffs, taking the top seed, and he will face Magomed Umalatov in the semifinals.

Sadibou Sy Pulls Off a Massive Upset to Clinch His 4th Consecutive PFL Playoff Appearance#2022PFL6 LIVE on ESPN & ESPN+

https://t.co/jPNvomkWj8 pic.twitter.com/cWXPhYgvby — PFL (@PFLMMA) July 2, 2022

In the featured main card bout, Ray Cooper III delivered an overwhelming performance in the featured welterweight fight of the evening, bulldozing Brett Cooper en route to a TKO stoppage just 24 seconds into the bout. Unfortunately, given his weight miss earlier in the season, the victory wasn’t enough to secure Cooper a spot in the playoffs this year. This is the first year Cooper, who won the previous two PFL tournaments and was in the finals in 2018, will not be part of the PFL playoffs.

RAY COOPER III WAS A MAN ON A MISSION #2022PFL6 pic.twitter.com/AtwXmI92A1 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 2, 2022

Also in the welterweight division, Magomed Magomedkerimov scored a second-round standing TKO stoppage over Dilano Taylor. Magomedkerimov simply overwhelmed Taylor with volume and power. Unfortunately, as with Cooper, Magomedkerimov’s five points was not enough to make the playoffs this year.

Taylor tried to stay in the fight, but Magomedkerimov was determined to get the finish #2022PFL6 pic.twitter.com/maxcKL4tJl — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 2, 2022

Elsewhere in the women’s lightweight division, Larissa Pacheco continued dominating everyone not named Kayla Harrison, finishing Genah Fabian in the first round with strikes on the ground. Pacheco came out guns blazing, hurting Fabian on the feet, before securing top position following a Fabian shot. After stepping into mount, Pacheco tried to secure an arm-triangle but couldn’t quite finish it so she settled for pounding Fabian out. The win clinched the No. 1 overall seed for Pacheco, who will face

Larissa Pacheco gets it done in the 1st round for the 4th fight in a row!#2022PFL6 LIVE on ESPN & ESPN+

https://t.co/jPNvomkWj8 pic.twitter.com/XVAQ0ielXa — PFL (@PFLMMA) July 2, 2022

In the main card opener, Magomed Umalatov delivered a vicious knockout, putting Jarrah Al Silawi out cold in the first round with an overhand right. The finish was enough to propel him into the welterweight playoffs, where he will face MacDonald.

In the early prelims, Olena Kolesnyk and Martina Jindrová punched their tickets to the lightweight playoffs with dominant performances. Kolesnyk won a unanimous decision over Vanessa Melo and Jindrová secured a first-round TKO over Zamzagul Fayzallanova. Kolesnyk will face Larissa Pachecho in the first round of the playoffs, while Jindrová will face Kayla Harrison.

Check out the full PFL 6 results below.

Main Card

Kayla Harrison def. Kaitlin Young via TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 2:35

Sadibou Sy def. Rory MacDonald via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Ray Cooper III def. Brett Cooper via TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 0:24

Magomed Magomedkerimov def. Dilano Taylor via TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 3:26

Larissa Pacheco def. Genah Fabian via TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 2:39

Magomed Umalatov def. Jarrah Al-Silawi by KO (punch) - Round 1, 3:33

Preliminaries

Marina Mokhnatkina def. Abigail Montes via split decision (30-27, 27-30, 30-27).

Martina Jindrova def. Zamzagul Fayzallanova via TKO (punches) - Round 1, 4:04

Olena Kolesnyk def. Vanessa Melo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).