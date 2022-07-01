UFC 276 preview show: Adesanya calling his shot, Strickland-Pereira hype, Volkanovski-Holloway 3 for all the marbles

The best card of the year has arrived! UFC 276 is here and it’s a fight fan’s delight, loaded from top to bottom with big names and fascinating storylines.

Israel Adesanya is calling his shot against Jared Cannonier — can he deliver? Will Max Holloway finally get his revenge against Alexander Volkanovski?? And did anyone expect Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira to generate so much hype?!? MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti, José Youngs, Alexander K. Lee, and E. Casey Leydon break down one of the best International Fight Week offerings in years, a card which also includes Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz, Donald Cerrone vs. Jim Miller, Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena, and much more.

Catch the UFC 276 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

