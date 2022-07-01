Filed under: News UFC Latest News UFC 276 Embedded, Episode 5: ‘He’s got the champion mindset’ By MMA Fighting Newswire Jul 1, 2022, 2:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter In the fifth episode of UFC 276 Embedded, the fighters participate in media day, Pedro Munhoz works out, Alex Pereira works out with Glover Teixeira, UFC 276 presser happens, and more. Get the latest gear UFC 276 Metallic Gold Logo T-Shirt UFC 276 Shot Glass UFC International Fight Week T-Shirt UFC 276 Event T-Shirt UFC 276 Liquid Silver Logo T-Shirt UFC 276 Event T-Shirt (Women’s) Sean O’Malley Smoke Graphic T-Shirt Israel Adesanya Silhouette T-Shirt More From MMA Fighting Daniel Cormier comes clean about ‘towel-gate’ during UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony Video: Israel Adesanya, Jared Cannonier refuse to release handshake in tense UFC 276 faceoff Sean Strickland goes after Israel Adesanya in fiery exchange at UFC 276 press conference Alex Pereira: Israel Adesanya left ‘on the stretcher’ in kickboxing, ‘imagine what’s going to happen with 4-ounce gloves’ Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski get heated ahead of UFC 276: ‘Oh, Max came to play!’ Khabib Nurmagomedov emotional paying tribute to late father during UFC Hall of Fame induction Loading comments...
Loading comments...