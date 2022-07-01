Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Sean Strickland’s performance at wild UFC 276 press conference

Sean Strickland certainly made the most of his first UFC press conference on Thursday as he planted the seeds for a potential fight with current champ — and UFC 276 headliner — Israel Adesanya.

On an all-new episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck checks in from inside the UFC X Fan Expo in Las Vegas to discuss Strickland’s performance at the presser and how much interest there could be in an Adesanya vs. Strickland fight. In addition, listeners ask about Sean O’Malley and his UFC 276 fight with Pedro Munhoz, a fired up Max Holloway at the press conference, and much more.

