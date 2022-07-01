UFC 276 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski official for title fights

Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski are both set to continue their legacy-defining runs.

The UFC’s reigning middleweight and featherweight champions successfully made weight for Saturday’s title defenses at UFC 276, with Adesanya coming in at 183.5 pounds for his main event clash with Jared Cannonier (184.5), and Volkanovski coming in at 144.5 pounds for his championship trilogy bout with Max Holloway.

Adesanya and Volkanovski are No. 1 in their respective divisions in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, while Cannonier sits at No. 4 at middleweight and Holloway at No. 2 at featherweight.

All 24 fighters competing on Saturday’s card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas successfully made weight.

Also of note, Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira are official for what could potentially be a No. 1 contender’s bout at 185 pounds, Pedro Munhoz and Sean O’Malley made weight for a pivotal bantamweight main card opener, and UFC legends Donald Cerrone and Jim Miller made weight for a welterweight contest.

This marks Miller’s 40th UFC fight, the most in promotional history, with Cerrone right behind him at 38 UFC appearances.

See the official UFC 276 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Israel Adesanya (183.5) vs. Jared Cannonier (184.5)

Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. Max Holloway (144.5)

Sean Strickland (185.5) vs. Alex Pereira (184.5)

Robbie Lawler (171) vs. Bryan Barberena (170.5)

Pedro Munhoz (135.5) vs. Sean O’Malley (135)

Preliminary Card (ABC, ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Brad Riddell (155.5) vs. Jalin Turner (155.5)

Ian Garry (171) vs. Gabe Green (170)

Donald Cerrone (170.5) vs. Jim Miller (170.5)

Brad Tavares (185.5) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (185)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET)

Andre Muniz (185.5) vs. Uriah Hall (186)

Maycee Barber (126) vs. Jessica Eye (126)

Jessica-Rose Clark (135.5) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (136)