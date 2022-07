PFL 6 Results: Harrison vs. Young

MMA Fighting has PFL 6 results for the Harrison vs. Young fight card Friday night from the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Ga.

In the main event, two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison will square off against veteran Kaitlin Young.

Rory MacDonald aims for this second win of this season when he squares off against Sadibou Sy in a welterweight contest.

Check out PFL 6 results below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Kayla Harrison vs. Kaitlin Young

Rory MacDonald vs. Sadibou Sy

Ray Cooper III vs. Brett Cooper

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Dilano Taylor

Larissa Pacheco vs. Genah Fabian

Jarrah Al-Silawi vs. Magomed Umalatov

Preliminaries (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Abigail Montes

Martina Jindrova vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova

Olena Kolesnyk vs. Vanessa Melo