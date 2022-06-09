UFC 276 poster released featuring Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier, Volkanovski vs. Holloway 3

International Fight Week is capped off by UFC 276, and the summer pay-per-view event now has a poster.

The UFC on Thursday released the official advertisement for the July 2 show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Featured on the image are the two headlining title fights: Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier and Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3.

UFC 276’s main card airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

Check out the poster below.

Adesanya attempts the fifth defense of his middleweight title against Cannonier, who’s won two straight after a loss to ex-champ Robert Whittaker dashed a callout from the champ. Adesanya is currently a -350 favorite against the +270 Cannonier, according to Draft Kings.

Holloway, a former featherweight champ, makes his second attempt to win back the belt he lost to Volkanovski in a contentious decision at UFC 245. Since a second loss to the champ at UFC 251, Holloway has won two straight to return to title contention. Volkanovski, who attempts his fourth title defense, is a -190 favorite to retain the belt against +160 Holloway.

Below is the full card for UFC 276.

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

Miesha Tate vs. Lauren Murphy

Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley

Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena

Maycee Barber vs. Jessica Eye

Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz

Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Brad Tavares

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko