Michael ‘Venom’ Page vs. Mike Perry headlines Aug. 20 BKFC event in London

Bellator welterweight Michael “Venom” Page will compete in a bare-knuckle fight against UFC veteran Mike Perry at the upcoming BKFC event in London scheduled for Aug. 20.

BKFC officials announced the fight on Thursday with additional sources confirming the news to MMA Fighting.

The fight announcement doesn’t mean Page is no longer on the Bellator roster – he’s being loaned out for the matchup against Perry but remains under contract with the Paramount-owned promotion.

“This will be one of the biggest fights of the year, MVP versus Platinum Perry is truly a fan’s fight!” BKFC president Dave Feldman stated in a press release. “Two guys that come forward and have power in both hands.

“I am very excited to make our BKFC debut in London with a fight of this magnitude. Fans of combat sports in the UK will truly enjoy this event, as well as around the world. Thanks to the Bellator Team for helping make this happen!”

** Huge Announcement ** Michael 'Venom' Page will be facing Mike Perry in the main event at #BKFC27 on Aug 20th! https://t.co/HLL6nJaKgl

▶️Pre-Sale Ticket Signup: https://t.co/B9CKDdozj8 pic.twitter.com/XKrkrfAWVE — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) June 9, 2022

Page is one of Bellator’s most talked about fighters, especially in his home country of England. Most recently, he dropped a split decision to Logan Storley in an interim welterweight title fight that was made because reigning champion Yaroslav Amosov is defending his home country of Ukraine against Russia.

Bellator president Scott Coker wished Page well while confirming the promotion gave him permission to seek out the fight with Perry in August.

Over the course of @MichaelPage247’s 18-fight career at @BellatorMMA, we’ve allowed Michael to challenge himself outside our cage in professional boxing. We wish him luck in this match as he resets for another run at the Bellator title. — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) June 9, 2022

As for Perry, he will make his second appearance under the BKFC banner under a deal he inked with the promotion following the end of a five-year run with the UFC. The 30-year-old welterweight most recently picked up a decision over Julian Lane in February in his bare-knuckle debut.

Now, Perry faces off with Page in what is one of the biggest BKFC events the promotion has ever staged. The card headlined by Page vs. Perry takes place at the OVO Arena Wembley with additional fights being announced in the coming weeks.