Between the Links: Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka, Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2, UFC 275, more

Glover Teixeira defends his UFC light heavyweight title for the first time against Jiri Prochazka in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 275 card in Singapore. While the matchup is fascinating, is there an argument to be made that both fighters are being undervalued and overlooked?

This week on Between the Links, the panel discusses the 205-pound title fight and where both guys could go based on the result. In addition, topics will include whether or not Taila Santos would pull off the biggest upset in UFC history with a win over Valentina Shevchenko, the highly anticipated rematch between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk and who the shift to a three-round fight favors more, the low-key banger of the event, a recap of UFC Vegas 56, and much more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the discussion between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and UFC lightweight Joe Solecki.

