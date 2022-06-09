Heck of a Morning: Will Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s long layoff help or hurt her at UFC 275?

There are many questions surrounding Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s long-awaited return to the octagon this Saturday at UFC 275 in a rematch with Zhang Weili — most notably, how will she respond after a two-plus-year layoff?

On a brand new episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his thoughts on that, and the matchup itself. In addition, listeners ask questions about Paddy Pimblett’s UFC London booking with Jordan Leavitt, the UFC 275 main event between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka, Valentina Shevchenko not getting the main event slot, a potential co-promotion between Bellator and Eagle FC and if it’s the right decision for both organizations, and much more.

