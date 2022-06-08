Sean Brady blasts Belal Muhammad, Steven ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson for avoiding him; Muhammad responds

Sean Brady is tired of waiting on opponents to step up to face him.

The usually reserved welterweight unleashed a tirade aimed in particular at two fighters — Belal Muhammad and Steven “Wonderboy” Thompson” — whom he says have recently been offered and turned down fights against him.

Brady remains undefeated in the UFC, including a win over Michael Chiesa in his previous outing that brought his UFC record to 5-0 and 15-0 overall.

“Belal Muhammad — I know the UFC is calling,” he wrote on Twitter. “Pick up the phone and agree to the fight. Nowhere to run. I am coming for you.

“[‘Wonderboy’] — UFC told you to fight me. You flat out said ‘no’ because you are scared. You can’t stay in the rankings refusing to fight ranked fighters. Step up, let’s go!”

@bullyb170 I know the ufc is calling. pick up the and agree to the fight. Nowhere to run now. I am coming for you.



@WonderboyMMA , @ufc told you to fight me. You flat out said, “no,” because you are scared. U can’t stay in the rankings refusing to fight ranked fighter. Step up let’s go! — Sean BRADY (@seanbradymma) June 6, 2022

Brady steady climbed the welterweight ranks with his first four wins including a pair of submission finishes along the way. He made his biggest jump up in competition against Chiesa and earned a unanimous decision victory.

Unfortunately since that fight, Brady has found himself on the outside looking in, goading higher-ranked opponents into accepting a fight.

While “Wonderboy” hasn’t responded, Muhammad didn’t wait long to fire back at Brady. Muhammad pointed out his higher ranking and desire to face a higher-ranked fighter at welterweight.

“Didn’t you pull out of our first fight, clown?” Muhammad wrote. “Who’s running? It’s funny you got Twitter fingers now but went silent when Geoff Neal was calling. There’s four guys above me without a fight I’m trying to fight.”

Lol didn’t u pull out of our first flight clown who’s running ..: it’s funny u got twitter fingers now but went silent when @handzofsteelmma was calling ..there’s 4 guys above me without a fight I’m tryin to fight https://t.co/j5hOwZmjV4 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 6, 2022

Muhammad recently has put together one of the most impressive streaks in the division, going undefeated in his past eight fights including statement wins over ‘Wonderboy,’ Demian Maia and most recently Vicente Luque.

Following the win over Luque in April, Muhammad immediately called for fights against Colby Covington and Khamzat Chimaev. So far, the matchups haven’t materialized.

As for Brady, he continued to take shots at possible opponents he believes are avoiding him.

“All you do is talk s*** and call for people ahead of you so what does that make you?” Brady said in response to Muhammad. “Everyone you fought was ranked higher than you. Time to return the favor. If you are as good as you say, I should be easy work. Let’s see how much of a bully you are. I’ll be waiting.

“If Belal Muhammad and ‘Wonderboy’ don’t want to fight, how about Jorge Masvidal and Nick Diaz? Let’s show this division what’s up.”