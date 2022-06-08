 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Zhang Weili: Rose Namajunas ‘didn’t want to fight hard’ against Carla Esparza

By MMA Fighting Newswire
SINGAPORE - Former UFC strawweight champ Zhang Weili spoke to reporters about her rematch with Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 275, her thoughts on Rose Namajunas’ performance against Carla Esparza, the title picture and more.

