The MMA Hour with Oscar De La Hoya, Tim Kennedy in studio, Devin Haney, and Karolina Kowalkiewicz

By Ariel Helwani Updated
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: I introduce the show and look ahead to the weekend in combat sports.

1:05 p.m.: UFC strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz reflects on her emotional win over Felice Herrig at UFC Vegas 56, the ups and downs in her career, what’s next, and more.

1:30 p.m.: GC previews his best bets for UFC 275.

2 p.m.: Former UFC contender Tim Kennedy joins us in studio to discuss life after fighting, his new book Scars and Stripes, and more.

3 p.m.: Oscar De La Hoya returns to discuss the state of boxing, the future of Ryan Garcia, and more.

3:30 p.m.: Devin Haney looks back on his dominant win over George Kambosos Jr. in Australia that saw him crowned as boxing’s undisputed lightweight champion.

4 p.m.: All of your questions are answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.

