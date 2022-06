At UFC 275 media day, a host of fighters from Saturday’s pay-per-view event will speak to the media Wednesday morning in Singapore.

The UFC 275 media day schedule is as follows:

12 a.m. ET: Jiri Prochazka

12:15 a.m.: Taila Santos

1 a.m.: Manel Kape

1:45 a.m.: Josh Culibao

2:15 a.m.: Seung Woo Choi

2:30 a.m.: Joanna Jędrzejczyk

3:15 a.m.: Rogerio Bontorin

3:30 a.m.: Glover Teixeira

3:45 a.m.: Zhang Weili

4 a.m.: Valentina Shevchenko

4:15 a.m.: Staredowns