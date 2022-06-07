UFC London poster released featuring Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall, Darren Till’s return vs. Jack Hermansson

Tom Aspinall and Darren Till will look to send the United Kingdom MMA fans home happy when the UFC returns in July.
UFC London takes place at the O2 Arena on July 23 where Aspinall will look to knock Curtis Blaydes out of the heavyweight championship picture in a heavyweight main event. In addition, Till returns to the octagon for the first time since September to face Jack Hermansson.
Blaydes, No. 5 in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, kicked off the year with a vicious second-round TKO win over Chris Daukaus in the main event of UFC Columbus. Aspinall will look to improve upon his No. 7 spot in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, while building upon the momentum of his first main event win over Alexander Volkov — a first-round submission — at March’s memorable return to London for the UFC.
Till last had his hand raised at UFC 244 in November 2019 via split decision against Kelvin Gastelum and has since dropped a unanimous decision to Robert Whittaker, along with a third-round submission loss to Derek Brunson in his most recent appearance. Hermansson dropped a unanimous decision in his most recent outing to Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC Vegas 47 in February.
See the current UFC London lineup below (numbers in parentheses based on MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings):
Curtis Blaydes (5) vs. Tom Aspinall (7)
Jack Hermansson (9) vs. Darren Till (11)
Alexander Gustafsson vs. Nikita Krylov
Paul Craig (12) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (15)
Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt
Muhammad Mokaev vs. Charles Johnson
Mandy Bohm vs. Victoria Leonardo
Jonathan Pearce vs. Makwan Amirkhani
Marc Diakiese vs. Damir Hadzovic
Claudio Silva vs. Nicolas Dalby
