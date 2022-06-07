Heck of a Morning: Devieson Figueiredo’s gripe with the UFC, Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s title hopes with UFC 275 win, more

Deiveson Figueiredo is not happy the UFC is moving forward with an interim flyweight title fight between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France at UFC 277 in July and has made some interesting demands to remain in the division. Was it the right move?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Figueiredo’s recent gripe with the UFC and gives his take on what will likely be the outcome. In addition, listeners ask questions about UFC 275, Glover Teixeira’s chances to defeat Jiri Prochazka in the main event, Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s championship hopes should she defeat Zhang Weili, the negativity of a select group of MMA fans, the PFL’s recent decision making regarding their regular season and their announced alternates, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.