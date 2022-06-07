Joe Rogan sits out international PPV at UFC 275; Michael Bisping joins broadcast team

UFC 275 takes place on Saturday from Singapore but the international card will feature a different broadcast team with Joe Rogan sitting this one out.

Rogan typically works all pay-per-view broadcasts but he rarely travels overseas, which means he’ll be out of action on Saturday.

Former middleweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping will replace Rogan on the broadcast this weekend as he serves as color commentator alongside Daniel Cormier in the broadcast booth.

Jon Anik will serve as the third man calling the fights and handling play-by-play duties alongside Cormier and Bisping. Megan Olivi serves as the reporter at the event in Singapore.

UFC officials confirmed the broadcast team with MMA Fighting on Tuesday after the news was first reported by MMA Junkie.

UFC 275 will serve as the first ever pay-per-view broadcast for the promotion in Singapore with light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira defending his title against Jiri Prochazka in the main event.

Reigning flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will also fight on Saturday as she faces Brazilian contender Taila Santos in the co-main event.

The card also features the highly anticipated rematch between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili as they run it back after clashing in the 2020 Fight of the Year.

The pay-per-view broadcast will still start at regular times in the United States with the main card airing at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.