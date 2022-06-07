Fighter vs. Writer: Valentina Shevchenko reveals her biggest goals moving forward; Lauren Murphy previews UFC 275 and talks Miesha Tate

On the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko joins the podcast to discuss her upcoming title defense against Taila Santos and what keeps her motivated after largely clearing out the majority of contenders in the flyweight division.

Shevchenko also discusses her frequent travels and what she plans to do with her free time after she finally retires from competition.

Also on the show this week, Lauren Murphy stops by to help preview UFC 275 as she details what makes Shevchenko such a difficult puzzle to solve, Glover Teixeira’s chances to remain champion in his fight against Jiri Prochazka and what to expect when Joanna Jedrzejczyk returns to face Zhang Weili in a highly anticipated rematch.

Murphy also discusses her upcoming fight against Miesha Tate while getting brutally honest about what went wrong in her own bid to become the 125-pound champion in her last outing.

All this and more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer.

