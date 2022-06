In “UFC 275 Countdown,” take a closer look at the top three fights headlining Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Singapore. Light heavyweight champ Glover Teixeira attempts his first title defense against Jiri Prochazka. In the co-headliner, flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko challenges Taila Santos, and former strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk rematches Zhang Weili.

UFC 275 takes place at Singapore Indoor Stadium and it’s main card airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.