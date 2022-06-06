The MMA Hour with Brandon Moreno, Kai Kara-France, Bo Nickal, Erin Blanchfield, and Jeff Molina

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: I recap a busy combat sports weekend with UFC Vegas 56 and Haney vs. Kambosos Jr.

1:05 p.m.: Jeff Molina joins the show to talk about his win over Zhalgas Zhumagulov at UFC Vegas 56.

1:25 p.m.: Erin Blanchfield talks about her win over JJ Aldrich at UFC Vegas 56.

1:40 p.m.: Bo Nickal talks about his impressive debut this past Friday night.

2 p.m.: Kai Kara-France discusses his interim flyweight title shot against former UFC champ Brandon Moreno at UFC 277.

2:30 p.m.: Moreno joins the show to react to the interim booking and his thoughts on facing Kara-France.

3 p.m.: Eric Jackman and Helwani talk best bets for UFC Vegas 56 and recap the weekend.

